Tool Frontman Delivers Message To Entitled Snowflakes

During the performance Keenan told the crowd, "As artists, we interpret and report, that's our job. We are merchants of emotion. We have the privilege to do that because of active and former law enforcement and military defending our right to do so.



"Those of you who are law enforcement and military, your job is to defend our right to act like whining, entitled snowflake a--holes, myself being one. Snowflakes, your job is to respect them f---king doing that for you. Divided we fall. Don't believe the hype dumb-dumbs, we're all in this together."

The band also recently surprises fans with a rare performance of their song "Eulogy." Cell footage from the group's May 25th set in Hershey, Pa. of them performing the 1996 classic has surfaced online. here.