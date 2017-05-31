Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Paul O'Neill Cause Of Death Revealed

The official TSO website issued the following update on Monday (May 30th) "Paul's family has been inspired and thankful for the outpouring of support, well-wishes, and prayers, and we thank you for your ongoing respect for their personal privacy.

"At this time they would like to share a few more details about the passing of Paul O'Neill: The Hillsborough, Florida medical examiner's office has determined the official cause of Paul O'Neill's death as accidental, resulting from an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications to treat his numerous chronic illnesses (including bone augmentation surgery, complications from spinal fusion surgery, heart disease, and hypertension)."