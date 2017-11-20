Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: The Tomicks
11-20-2017
.
The Tomicks

New rock n' roll band The Tomicks just released self-titled debut EP which was inspired by the "magic of the 60s and 70s" era music. To celebrate we asked Tom Cridland to tell us about the release. Here is the story:

It is so easy to not pursue your passions. As a kid, I gave up the piano after six months and the guitar after a year and, yet, music has always been my main hobby. At the same age that I was watching The Lion King and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, I was also captivated by The Beatles Anthology films, which see the band telling their own story. From their live shows in suits and Beatle boots when they first conquered America in the early '60s to their experimenting independently in the studio when recording The White Album as things got more tense between them, The Beatles had me instantly hooked on rock n' roll. Fats Domino, Roy Orbison, Elvis, The Beach Boys and Bee Gees were all played regularly but the The Beatles were my idols, John Lennon in particular. Despite this love for music, it was only a couple of years ago that I started playing.

My girlfriend, Debs Marx, and I run a fashion brand, Tom Cridland, and, since 2014, we have had the honour of making clothing for Nigel Olsson, Elton John's drummer since 1969 and a great solo artist in his own right. As a result, he has become a dear friend of ours. His playing is the epitome of tastefulness, always serving the song in an innovative but confidently understated manner. His fills on the likes of "Someone Saved My Life Tonight"sound quite extraordinary. Added to that, he is the most incredible backing vocalist, not only on the likes of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "Candle In The Wind" but also on Elton deep cuts like "Pinky", in his own songs such as "Say You Feel The Same" and when playing and singing as a session musician for the likes of Earl Thomas Conley. Nigel has the most unbelievably crisp drum sound live and the first time I heard it I decided I was going to buy a drum kit and actually learn how to play music.

Not long after taking up the drums, I met Nick Whitehead, a piano player and fellow rock n' roll fanatic in 2015, when visiting Nigel at an Elton gig. I had never really met anyone my age so obsessed by the same bands and artists that I am, and certainly not someone who was not only extremely knowledgeable about Elton John's discography but could play it all perfectly, even the live versions with tricky piano embellishments! We started jamming together and then, in 2016, writing together, subsequently forming The Tomicks with Debs. We were so happy with our original material that, using money Debs and I had saved up to buy a house with, we self-funded sessions for an album at The Village in Los Angeles in February. We played Kenji Suzuki, the renowned session guitarist, our demos ahead of these sessions and he liked what he heard so much he came with us to LA to play bass and guitar on the album.

We couldn't be happier with The Tomicks record and we are passionate about trying to recapture what we see as the magical spirit of music from the '60s and '70s, in particular the likes of Elton, the Eagles and The Beatles. Our songwriting process has so far always been the same. I write a set of lyrics in its entirety, Nick has some chord ideas on piano and we meet to write together in a truly collaborative way. Our first EP has three songs on it, all of which feature what I'd call our signature sound: Nick's incredible piano playing, deeply personal lyrics, lots of guitars, big drums and rich vocal harmonies. That said, all three of the tracks are very different.

"Break Up Anthem" is really influenced by solo Lennon and is lyrically quite bitter. It tells the story of a couple who seem like they're headed to splitting up but then end up together. "Candlelight" is a joyous tribute to all our favourite Southern California rock, the likes of Crosby, Stills & Nash and Poco. It's just a very happy song about being in love, with harmonies and a nice piano solo on it. "Hair Clip" is a song I wrote about Debs and its the track we've got the best feedback on so far.

Making The Tomicks record has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life and, if you're reading this, love music and haven't taken up playing due to lack of time or laziness, I urge you to stop missing out. It turns out buying that drum kit was the best decision I ever made.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

The Tomicks Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Tomicks T-shirts and Posters

More The Tomicks News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: The Tomicks


More Stories for The Tomicks

The Tomicks Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64- Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release- Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award- more

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters- Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year- A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song- Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'- more

Page Too:
Country Music Legend Mel Tillis Dead at 85- Meek Mill Set To Receive A New Bail Hearing- Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?- Eminem 'Saturday Night Live'- more

Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21- Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence- Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year- more

Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert- Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover- Blake Shelton Declared 'Sexiest Man Alive'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64

Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release

Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award For 'Speak To Me'

The Eagles Release 'Hotel California' Anniversary Reissue Promo Video

KISS' Gene Simmons Takes On Heckler At Solo Show

Singled Out: The Tomicks

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Reveals Special Guests For New Solo Album

Scorpions Release 'Follow Your Heart Lyric Video

Toto Including Unreleased and New Tracks On Upcoming Collection

Green Day Release 'Born In The USA' Video

Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' Video Gets Theatrical Makeover

Dead And Company Perform 'Jack Straw' on Stephen Colbert

AC/DC Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters

The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year

A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Country Music Legend Mel Tillis Dead at 85

Meek Mill Set To Receive A New Bail Hearing

Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?

Eminem 'Saturday Night Live' Performance Goes Online

Blake Shelton Reads 'Sexiest Man Alive' Mean Tweets

Singled Out: Mike Mentz's Someday

Eve Not A Fan Of Nicki Minaj's 'Break the Internet' Photo

Rascal Flatts Battle Boyz ll Men On 'Drop The Mic'

Demi Lovato Covers Sam Smith Hit 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

Maren Morris Sets Wedding Date And Avoids Being Bridezilla

Lindsay Ell Exiting To Tour With Brad Paisley

Chris Young Reflects On His Sister Joining the Marines

Drake Marks 6th Anniversary of 'Take Care'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Talks 'The Rest of Our Life'

'It's Time For Straight Talk' With Scotty McCreery And RaeLynn

Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.