|
Foo Fighters and U2 To Rock 'Saturday Night Live' In Dec
.
The hosts for the SNL episodes will be Saoirse Ronan from the movie Ladybird (December 2), James Franco (December 9) and Kevin Hart (December 16).
We're definitely here for a Dave Grohl/Kevin Hart buddy cop skit. See the official announcement tweet from the show here.
