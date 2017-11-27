Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist
11-27-2017
.
(Gibson) It's safe to say the older Noel Gallagher, whose latest album Who Built The Moon? released over the weekend, won't be inviting Radiohead to tour with him. Who would he have instead though?

Speaking to Radio X, the former Oasis star revealed that he's very recently - thanks to his kids - become a fan of viral grime entertainer Big Shaq. The rapping alter ego of comedian Michael Dapaah, Big Shaq became massive online with the release of the song 'Man's Not Hot', an urban ditty about the fact that he never wants to take off his jacket.

Talking about how he discovered Big Shaq, Gallagher said, "I came back from New York the other day and I was in the kitchen with my two lads…I told one of them to take his hoodie off while he's having his lunch. He said - and I'd never heard it before - he said, 'Man's not hot'." Naturally, Gallagher didn't have the foggiest what his young (and obviously more connected) son was on about. "I was like, what? And he went, 'Mans not hot.' And I went, 'Who's not hot?'. And he went 'Man'."

Now, however, the Brit-pop pioneer is a huge Big Shaq fan, calling him, "the funniest thing I've ever seen on the internet." When asked if he'd consider touring with him, Gallagher said, "Oh, I'd love to. If you're listening Michael, get in touch we'll do some gigs, it'll be amazing!" Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Noel Gallagher Music, DVDs, Books and more

Noel Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Noel Gallagher News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist

Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album

Noel Gallagher Questions Radiohead's Rock Cred

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox'

Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'

Noel Gallagher Album To Feature Paul Weller and Johnny Marr

Noel Gallagher To Headline Reopening Of Manchester Arena

Liam Gallagher Talks Strained Relationship With Noel

U2 And Noel Gallagher Dedicate Oasis Song To Manchester

Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit


More Stories for Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Stolen John Lennon Items Found Half A World Away- more

Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior- AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed- Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young- Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour- Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover- more

Page Too:
Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music- Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon- N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album- more

Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Denies Rape Allegations- Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67- Khalid Groped By a Fan- Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy- more

Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery- Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Echo & The Bunnymen Announce New Album and Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Has Fun With Will Ferrell Crack

Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist

Neil Young To Live Stream Concert This Week

Eyes Set To Kill Release 'Break' Music Video

The Doors In The Studio For Strange Days 50th Anniversary

Eric Clapton To Headline Hyde Park Summer Concert Series

OK GO Release Innovated 'Obsession' Video

They Might Be Giants Announce Fall Tour Dates

Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online

Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Stolen John Lennon Personal Items Found Half A World Away

Eagles' Joe Walsh Looks Back On Hotel California 40 Years Later

Singled Out: Benyaro's Pinp Wife

Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album

Rare Grateful Dead memorabilia Being Auctioned

• more

Page Too News Stories
LANCO Announce Debut Album 'Hallelujah Nights'

Lady Gaga 'Thankful' For Her 'Little Monsters'

Cardi B Teases A New Track During Concert

Cole Swindell Announces Reason To Drink Headline Tour

Bruno Mars The Big Winner At 2017 BET Soul Train Awards

Nick and Drew Lachey Helping Sports Bar Employee After Shooting

Miguel And J.Cole Release Revamped 'Come Through and Chill'

Frank Ocean Offers Up Physical Versions Of 'Endless'

Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music

Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon

N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album

RZA Sues Dog Walking Company 'Woof-Tang Clan'

Sia Releases Star-Studded 'Santa's Coming for Us' Video

Bruno Mars Reveals '24K Magic Live at the Apollo' Trailer Video

Maroon 5 Go Busking in New York Subway with Jimmy Fallon

Celebrities Pay Tribute To David Cassidy

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.