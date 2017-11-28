Of Mice & Men Release New Song 'Defy' And Announce Tour

The new song is the title track from the group's forthcoming album which is set to hit stores on January 19th and can be streamed here. Singer and bass player Aaron Pauley had the following to say, "To defy means to challenge the power of; resist boldly or openly. Our song 'Defy' is all about digging your heels in, and being defiant towards feelings of hopelessness, and defining yourself in the process."

The headline tour is scheduled to get underway on February 1st in Santa Cruz, CA at Catalyst and will be concluding on March 7th at Soma in San Diego, CA. See the dates and the tracklisting for the new album below:

Of Mice & Men 2018 Headline Tour Dates:

2/1 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst*

2/2 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*

2/3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*

2/4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

2/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex*

2/6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall*

2/8 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall MPLS*

2/9 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room

2/11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

2/12 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

2/13 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

2/14 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

2/16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

2/17 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre

2/18 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

2/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero

2/20 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

2/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven

2/23 - Orlando, FL - Beacham

2/24 - Destin, FL - Club L.A.

2/25 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

2/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak

2/28 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

3/1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

3/4 - Vegas, NV - Vinyl @ Hard Rock Live

3/5 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum

3/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theatre

3/7 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

*No Cane Hill

Defy Tracklisting:

1. Defy

2. Instincts

3. Back to Me

4. Sunflower

5. Unbreakable

6. Vertigo

7. Money

8. How Will You Live

9. On The Inside

10. Warzone

11. Forever YDG'n

12. If We Were Ghosts