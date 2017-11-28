Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Of Mice & Men Release New Song 'Defy' And Announce Tour
11-28-2017
.
Of Mice & Men have released a brand new song called "Defy" and have announced they will be hitting the road early next year for a headline tour that will feature support from Blessthefall, Cane Hill, Fire From the Gods, and Mscw.

The new song is the title track from the group's forthcoming album which is set to hit stores on January 19th and can be streamed here. Singer and bass player Aaron Pauley had the following to say, "To defy means to challenge the power of; resist boldly or openly. Our song 'Defy' is all about digging your heels in, and being defiant towards feelings of hopelessness, and defining yourself in the process."

The headline tour is scheduled to get underway on February 1st in Santa Cruz, CA at Catalyst and will be concluding on March 7th at Soma in San Diego, CA. See the dates and the tracklisting for the new album below:

Of Mice & Men 2018 Headline Tour Dates:
2/1 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst*
2/2 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*
2/3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*
2/4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*
2/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex*
2/6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall*
2/8 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall MPLS*
2/9 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room
2/11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
2/12 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot
2/13 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
2/14 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
2/16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
2/17 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre
2/18 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
2/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero
2/20 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
2/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven
2/23 - Orlando, FL - Beacham
2/24 - Destin, FL - Club L.A.
2/25 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
2/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak
2/28 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
3/1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine
3/4 - Vegas, NV - Vinyl @ Hard Rock Live
3/5 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum
3/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theatre
3/7 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
*No Cane Hill

Defy Tracklisting:
1. Defy
2. Instincts
3. Back to Me
4. Sunflower
5. Unbreakable
6. Vertigo
7. Money
8. How Will You Live
9. On The Inside
10. Warzone
11. Forever YDG'n
12. If We Were Ghosts

advertisement

Of Mice Men Music, DVDs, Books and more

Of Mice Men T-shirts and Posters

More Of Mice Men News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Of Mice & Men Release New Song 'Defy' And Announce Tour

Of Mice & Men Streaming Their New Short Film 'Unbreakable'

Of Mice & Men Announce 'Unbreakable' Short Film

Of Mice & Men, Five Finger Death Punch, In Flames Extend Tour

Of Mice & Men Working On 'Heavy' New Songs

Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song

Austin Carlile Reacts To First Of Mice & Men Song Without Him

Of Mice & Men Release First Song Without Austin Carlile

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Begins Lengthy Spinal Treatment

Of Mice & Men Added To Welcome To Rockville Festival


More Stories for Of Mice Men

Of Mice Men Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Malcolm Young Laid To Rest Following Private Funeral- Judas Priest Preview Title Song To New Album 'Firepower'- Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move- more

Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Stolen John Lennon Items Found Half A World Away- more

Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior- AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed- Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs- more

Page Too:
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery- Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy- Louis Tomlinson Releases New Song 'Miss You' This Week- more

Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music- Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon- N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album- more

Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Denies Rape Allegations- Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67- Khalid Groped By a Fan- Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Malcolm Young Laid To Rest Following Private Funeral

Judas Priest Preview Title Song To New Album 'Firepower'

Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move

Avenged Sevenfold Frontman Opens Up About Depression Battle

Tool, A Perfect Circle, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Fifth Freedom's Midnight Rain

Of Mice & Men Release New Song 'Defy' And Announce Tour

Bruce Springsteen Extends His Broadway Run

Foo Fighters and U2 To Rock 'Saturday Night Live' In Dec

Echo & The Bunnymen Announce New Album and Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Has Fun With Will Ferrell Crack

Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist

Neil Young To Live Stream Concert This Week

Eyes Set To Kill Release 'Break' Music Video

The Doors In The Studio For Strange Days 50th Anniversary

Eric Clapton To Headline Hyde Park Summer Concert Series

• more

Page Too News Stories
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery

Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy

Louis Tomlinson Releases New Song 'Miss You' This Week

Justin Timberlake's New Studio Album is Almost Done

Singled Out: Jackson Penn's Streetlight To Mars

Trace Adkins Cohosting Guitar Legends for Heroes

LANCO Announce Debut Album 'Hallelujah Nights'

Lady Gaga 'Thankful' For Her 'Little Monsters'

Cardi B Teases A New Track During Concert

Cole Swindell Announces Reason To Drink Headline Tour

Bruno Mars The Big Winner At 2017 BET Soul Train Awards

Nick and Drew Lachey Helping Sports Bar Employee After Shooting

Miguel And J.Cole Release Revamped 'Come Through and Chill'

Frank Ocean Offers Up Physical Versions Of 'Endless'

Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music

Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.