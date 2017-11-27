Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Has Fun With Will Ferrell Crack
11-27-2017
.
(Radio.com) Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers had some fun during a recent show after a heckler called out his resemblance to comedian Will Ferrell. The comedic moment happened while Smith was sitting in for a performance at the Musician's Institute in Los Angeles.

Smith was introducing a song when the heckler shouted out Ferrell's name, eliciting an instant "Shut up!" from the drummer, who then knocked over a mic stand and stormed offstage.

Smith's resemblance to Ferrell is a long-running joke, with the two having a drum battle and hosting a quinceanera for charity together. Smith returned after chants of "We want Chad" rang out through the venue. Accosting the heckler, who turned out to be a fellow drummer and fan.

"I'm not Will Ferrell, you idiot!," Smith yelled back, before admitting that he loved it in an NSFW response. Check out video of the incident here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Red Hot Chili Peppers Music, DVDs, Books and more

Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirts and Posters

More Red Hot Chili Peppers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Has Fun With Will Ferrell Crack

Flea Has Strong Reaction To Music Education Funding Cuts

Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors

Red Hot Chili Peppers Unsure If They Can Continue Lengthy Tours

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Keidis Remembers Chris Cornell

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Covers Chris Cornell's 'Seasons'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Release 'Goodbye Angels' Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Meadows Festival Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup

Muse, Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Kabboo Lineup


More Stories for Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Stolen John Lennon Items Found Half A World Away- more

Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior- AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed- Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young- Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour- Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover- more

Page Too:
Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music- Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon- N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album- more

Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Denies Rape Allegations- Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67- Khalid Groped By a Fan- Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy- more

Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery- Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Echo & The Bunnymen Announce New Album and Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Has Fun With Will Ferrell Crack

Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist

Neil Young To Live Stream Concert This Week

Eyes Set To Kill Release 'Break' Music Video

The Doors In The Studio For Strange Days 50th Anniversary

Eric Clapton To Headline Hyde Park Summer Concert Series

OK GO Release Innovated 'Obsession' Video

They Might Be Giants Announce Fall Tour Dates

Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online

Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Stolen John Lennon Personal Items Found Half A World Away

Eagles' Joe Walsh Looks Back On Hotel California 40 Years Later

Singled Out: Benyaro's Pinp Wife

Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album

Rare Grateful Dead memorabilia Being Auctioned

• more

Page Too News Stories
LANCO Announce Debut Album 'Hallelujah Nights'

Lady Gaga 'Thankful' For Her 'Little Monsters'

Cardi B Teases A New Track During Concert

Cole Swindell Announces Reason To Drink Headline Tour

Bruno Mars The Big Winner At 2017 BET Soul Train Awards

Nick and Drew Lachey Helping Sports Bar Employee After Shooting

Miguel And J.Cole Release Revamped 'Come Through and Chill'

Frank Ocean Offers Up Physical Versions Of 'Endless'

Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music

Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon

N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album

RZA Sues Dog Walking Company 'Woof-Tang Clan'

Sia Releases Star-Studded 'Santa's Coming for Us' Video

Bruno Mars Reveals '24K Magic Live at the Apollo' Trailer Video

Maroon 5 Go Busking in New York Subway with Jimmy Fallon

Celebrities Pay Tribute To David Cassidy

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.