Singled Out: Fifth Freedom's Midnight Rain
11-28-2017
Southern rockers Fifth Freedom recently released the video for their single "Midnight Rain" from their "Heartbreak & Hellfire" album. To celebrate we asked Alan Jones to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"I said you made your own little hell so you better start to see" Man oh man, had to be this one right? This song is very close to my heart and extremely personal and quite literal. In 2012, I was suffering from Extreme depression after going through an absolutely gut wrenching divorce while at the same time had the opportunity to record our first record with Jon Lawhon and Ben Wells from Black Stone Cherry. Being from Maine, this would be quite the trip and experience, and exactly what I personally needed to help move forward.

"So I'll be Driving to Kentucky in the midnight Rain - if I make it home alive you know I'll never be the same"

A couple days before we would leave, we learned that a strong tropical storm/hurricane would be hitting at the time we left. It was actually this time of year, we left October 30th around 10 at night in a total downpour. It got so bad around Massachusetts and Rhode Island we had to pull off the road a few times and weren't sure if we were gonna make it. (suffice it to say we did)

Looking back a couple years later, we wrote Midnight Rain as an ode to that whole experience. Reeling from something incredibly painful but having the strength to move forward no matter how hard it was... In fact, I didn't know which chorus I wanted to use then Seth (bass) had the idea of combining both at the end where you get that really cool dual chorus thing. It really brought the song together and made it that much more meaningful.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

