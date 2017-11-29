|
AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author
.
The author of the new biography "Bon: The Last Highway: The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC's Back In Black" claims that the late rock legend's cause of death is different than what is popularly believed. Classic Rock featured an excerpt from the recently released book and they report that the author Jesse Fink believes that Scott died from a heroin overdoes and not alcohol poisoning. Jesse Fink, the author of a new book about AC/DC's Bon Scott claims that the singer died as a result of heroin and not alcohol poisoning. He based his beliefs on follow-up interviews with UFO's Paul Chapman and Pete Way on information they revealed to the publications editor Geoff Barton back in 2005. In addition to speaking with the UFO stars, Fink also interviewed Scott's former girlfriend Margaret 'Silver' Smith, and reportedly uncovered new information about the night Scott died. Fink tells Classic Rock: "I spoke to both Chapman and Way for many hours, going over the sequence of events that Barton had laid out in his piece for Classic Rock. And what I discovered, the deeper I looked into it, was that Chapman and Way's stories actually held up when it came to important, substantive details. "Silver Smith and Joe Fury didn't deny that Chapman was phoned with the news Bon was dead, and that Chapman then called Way to get a number for AC/DC." Read their report here.
Classic Rock featured an excerpt from the recently released book and they report that the author Jesse Fink believes that Scott died from a heroin overdoes and not alcohol poisoning.
Jesse Fink, the author of a new book about AC/DC's Bon Scott claims that the singer died as a result of heroin and not alcohol poisoning. He based his beliefs on follow-up interviews with UFO's Paul Chapman and Pete Way on information they revealed to the publications editor Geoff Barton back in 2005.
In addition to speaking with the UFO stars, Fink also interviewed Scott's former girlfriend Margaret 'Silver' Smith, and reportedly uncovered new information about the night Scott died.
Fink tells Classic Rock: "I spoke to both Chapman and Way for many hours, going over the sequence of events that Barton had laid out in his piece for Classic Rock. And what I discovered, the deeper I looked into it, was that Chapman and Way's stories actually held up when it came to important, substantive details.
"Silver Smith and Joe Fury didn't deny that Chapman was phoned with the news Bon was dead, and that Chapman then called Way to get a number for AC/DC." Read their report here.
• Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters
• Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations
• A Day To Remember Announce Anniversary Tour
• Singled Out: Sounding Arrow's Loving Is Breathing
• Corrosion Of Conformity Talk Reunion With Pepper Keenan
• Primal Fear Begin Recording New Album 'Apocalypse'
• Foo Fighters Score Two Grammy Nominations For 'Run'
• Pearl Jam Release New 8-Bit Game
• The Veer Union Release 'Last Regret' Lyric Video
• The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne Gets Creative For The Holidays
• Rick Rubin Launches New Broken Record Podcast
• Billy Corgan Releases New Silent Film 'Pillbox'
• Jonny Lang Believes Modern Blues Is In A Good Place
• Liam Gallagher Releases 'Come Back To Me' Video
• Peter Frampton Reveals How Bowie Showed Him The Way Back
• Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order
• Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy
• Frank Ocean Hints That He Has Finished His Next Album
• County Icon Mel Tillis Laid To Rest In Tennessee
• Lorde's 'Melodrama' Hung At Various Locations In The Louvre
• Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas Perform Songs From Bed for a Good Cause
• Khalid Announces The North American Roxy Tour
• Glee's Darren Criss Releases 'I Don't Mind' Video and Announces EP
• BTS's 'Mic Drop' From Ellen Goes Online
• Waylon Jennings 'New Stuff' Demos See The Light Of Day
• 'It's Time For Straight Talk' With Eli Young Band And CAM
• Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson Lead 'A Home for the Holidays' Special
• 'Stranger Things' And 'Sesame Street' Parody Video Released
• Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery
• Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy
• Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition
• Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.