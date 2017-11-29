A Day To Remember Announce Anniversary Tour

The band will be joined the tour by special guests Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse and The Devil Wears Prada and tickets are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10 am EST at ADTR.com.

The tour will be kicking off on February 20th in Grand Rapids, MI at the Deltaplex Arena and will be concluding on March 20th in St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre. See the dates below:

A Day To Remember 15th Anniversary Tour Dates

Feb 20 Grand Rapids, MI - Deltaplex Arena

Feb 22 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

Feb 23 St Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

Feb 24 Chicago, IL - UIC Pavilion

Feb 27 St Lake City, UT - The Great Salt Air

Feb 28 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

Mar 02 San Francisco, CA - San Francisco Armory

Mar 04 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Ampitheatre

Mar 06 San Antonio, TX - Sunken Garden Theater

Mar 07 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Mar 12 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Mar 13 Baltimore, MD - UMB Field House

Mar 15 Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center

Mar 16 Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Mar 17 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Mar 19 Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Mar 20 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Ampitheatre