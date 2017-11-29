Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

A Day To Remember Announce Anniversary Tour
11-29-2017

A Day To Remember

A Day To Remember have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for a very special U.S. headline trek that will be celebrating their 15th anniversary.

The band will be joined the tour by special guests Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse and The Devil Wears Prada and tickets are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10 am EST at ADTR.com.

The tour will be kicking off on February 20th in Grand Rapids, MI at the Deltaplex Arena and will be concluding on March 20th in St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre. See the dates below:

A Day To Remember 15th Anniversary Tour Dates
Feb 20 Grand Rapids, MI - Deltaplex Arena
Feb 22 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre
Feb 23 St Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Feb 24 Chicago, IL - UIC Pavilion
Feb 27 St Lake City, UT - The Great Salt Air
Feb 28 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
Mar 02 San Francisco, CA - San Francisco Armory
Mar 04 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Ampitheatre
Mar 06 San Antonio, TX - Sunken Garden Theater
Mar 07 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Mar 12 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
Mar 13 Baltimore, MD - UMB Field House
Mar 15 Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center
Mar 16 Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Mar 17 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
Mar 19 Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Mar 20 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Ampitheatre



A Day To Remember Music
