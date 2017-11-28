Billy Corgan Releases New Silent Film 'Pillbox'

We were sent the following details: Inspired by a hero's journey, the film was written by Corgan, and directed by Corgan alongside longtime collaborator Linda Strawberry. "I thought it was a different approach to listening to an album, to watch it in essence with a related, albeit non-linear, silent movie. Art is art. And together the two pieces create a work unto itself," shared Corgan on the film's connection to his new album.

Pillbox is a Strawberry-Blank Assassin Production and stars: Harry Holmes, Rai Quartley, Anna Steers, Kalpana Pot, Hardeep Manak, Los Angela, Paul Seroka, Amelya Hensley, and Ike Catcher. The filmpremiered last month with five intimate screenings in London, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Sydney. Watch the film here.