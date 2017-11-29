Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Celebrity Art Guitars Being Auctioned for Pediatric Cancer Research
11-29-2017
.
(Gibson) Guitars for a good cause? That sounds like a win-win to us. In that spirit, GuitarTown Kids - a celebrity art guitar auction event - has kicked off on CharityBuzz.com to raise funds for the T.J. Martell Foundation's pediatric cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Musicians and other celebrities have put their personal touches on a series of one-of-a-kind painted Gibson guitars designed and painted by local artists. Those guitars are now up for auction.

Among the heavyweights involved with the project are Selena Gomez, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien, Brett Eldredge, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, the All American Rejects, the Revivalists, Shawn Hook, Grace VanderWaal and Jake Paul, to name a few. Some non-entertainers who have contributed to the project include New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, Los Angeles Laker Julius Randle and professional boxer Andre Ward. here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Celebrity Art Guitars Being Auctioned for Pediatric Cancer Research

