Corrosion Of Conformity Talk Reunion With Pepper Keenan
Corrosion Of Conformity have released a brand new episode of their No Cross No Crown video blog series where they discuss working once again with vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan on their forthcoming album. The new album will be entitled "No Cross No Crown" and is scheduled to hit stores on January 12th in various formats including CD, digital, vinyl and even on cassette tape. Watch the blog video here. Keenan had the following to say about his first recordings with the band in over a decade, "Corrosion Of Conformity and the prior records I've done with them didn't just go away "It's an honor to be back out there and have an opportunity to do it again in a real way and not some washed-up reunion thing. Even before we wrote the record, we were out there for a year seeing there was a demand for it and that there was a void that we could fill. That's been Corrosion Of Conformity's deal from day one. We're not chasing anybody around. We're not gonna worry about what the new trends are. Corrosion Of Conformity is Corrosion Of Conformity." The band will be celebrating the album release by hitting the road just after Christmas with Black Label Society, Eyehategod (12/29 - 1/20; 2/11 - 2/27), Red Fang (1/26 - 2/9).
