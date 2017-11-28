Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Corrosion Of Conformity Talk Reunion With Pepper Keenan
11-28-2017
.
Corrosion Of Conformity

Corrosion Of Conformity have released a brand new episode of their No Cross No Crown video blog series where they discuss working once again with vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan on their forthcoming album.

The new album will be entitled "No Cross No Crown" and is scheduled to hit stores on January 12th in various formats including CD, digital, vinyl and even on cassette tape. Watch the blog video here.

Keenan had the following to say about his first recordings with the band in over a decade, "Corrosion Of Conformity and the prior records I've done with them didn't just go away

"It's an honor to be back out there and have an opportunity to do it again in a real way and not some washed-up reunion thing. Even before we wrote the record, we were out there for a year seeing there was a demand for it and that there was a void that we could fill. That's been Corrosion Of Conformity's deal from day one. We're not chasing anybody around. We're not gonna worry about what the new trends are. Corrosion Of Conformity is Corrosion Of Conformity."

The band will be celebrating the album release by hitting the road just after Christmas with Black Label Society, Eyehategod (12/29 - 1/20; 2/11 - 2/27), Red Fang (1/26 - 2/9).

Corrosion Of Conformity and Black Label Society Tour Dates:
12/27/2017 Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO
12/29/2017 Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City, IA ^
12/30/2017 Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO ^
12/31/2017 Pop's Nightclub - Sauget, IL^
1/02/2018 Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE^
1/03/2018 House Of Blues - Chicago, IL ^
1/04/2018 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN ^
1/05/2018 The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI ^
1/07/2018 Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY ^
1/08/2018 M Telus - Montreal, QC ^
1/09/2018 Rebel - Toronto, ON ^
1/10/2018 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI ^
1/12/2018 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK ^
1/13/2018 Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX ^
1/14/2018 Emo's - Austin, TX ^
1/15/2018 House Of Blues - Houston, TX ^
1/17/2018 House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA ^
1/18/2018 Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN ^
1/19/2018 Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH ^
1/20/2018 Center Stage - Atlanta, GA ^
1/26/2018 Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL *
1/27/2018 House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC *
1/28/2018 The Ritz - Raleigh, NC *
1/29/2018 The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD *
1/31/2018 PlayStation Theater - New York, NY *
2/01/2018 The Palladium - Worcester, MA *
2/02/2018 Aura - Portland, ME *
2/03/2018 Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA *
2/05/2018 Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY *
2/06/2018 The Goodyear Theater at East End - Akron, OH *
2/07/2018 Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *
2/08/2018 Eagles Ballroom Club Stage - Milwaukee, WI *
2/09/2018 Myth Live - St. Paul, MN *
2/11/2018 O'Brians Event Centre - Saskatoon, SK ^
2/12/2018 The Ranch Roadhouse - Edmonton, AB ^
2/14/2018 Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC ^
2/16/2018 Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place - Grande Prairie, AB ^
2/17/2018 MacEwan Hall - Calgary, AB ^
2/19/2018 Showbox SoDo - Seattle, W ^
2/20/2018 Roseland Theater - Portland, OR ^
2/21/2018 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA ^
2/23/2018 House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV ^
2/24/2018 The Marquee - Tempe, AZ ^
2/25/2018 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM ^
2/27/2018 The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA ^
^ w/ Eyehategod
* w/ Red Fang

advertisement

Corrosion Of Conformity Music, DVDs, Books and more

Corrosion Of Conformity T-shirts and Posters

More Corrosion Of Conformity News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Corrosion Of Conformity Talk Reunion With Pepper Keenan

Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died

Danzig And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Short Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Hit The Studio For New Album

Corrosion Of Conformity Making Progress On New Album

Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin Returns Following Seizure

Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin Has Seizure

Corrosion Of Conformity Plot Return To The Studio

Lamb Of God, Clutch and Corrosion of Conformity Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Reunion Has Been A Head Trip For Pepper


More Stories for Corrosion Of Conformity

Corrosion Of Conformity Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author- Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters- Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations- more

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Laid To Rest Following Private Funeral- Judas Priest Preview Title Song To New Album 'Firepower'- Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move- more

Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Stolen John Lennon Items Found Half A World Away- more

Page Too:
Jay-Z Leads Nominees For 2018 Grammy Awards- Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order- Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy- more

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery- Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy- Louis Tomlinson Releases New Song 'Miss You' This Week- more

Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music- Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon- N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author

Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters

Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations

A Day To Remember Announce Anniversary Tour

Singled Out: Sounding Arrow's Loving Is Breathing

Corrosion Of Conformity Talk Reunion With Pepper Keenan

Primal Fear Begin Recording New Album 'Apocalypse'

Foo Fighters Score Two Grammy Nominations For 'Run'

Pearl Jam Release New 8-Bit Game

The Veer Union Release 'Last Regret' Lyric Video

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne Gets Creative For The Holidays

Rick Rubin Launches New Broken Record Podcast

Billy Corgan Releases New Silent Film 'Pillbox'

Jonny Lang Believes Modern Blues Is In A Good Place

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Come Back To Me' Video

Peter Frampton Reveals How Bowie Showed Him The Way Back

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jay-Z Leads Nominees For 2018 Grammy Awards

Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order

Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy

Frank Ocean Hints That He Has Finished His Next Album

County Icon Mel Tillis Laid To Rest In Tennessee

Lorde's 'Melodrama' Hung At Various Locations In The Louvre

Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas Perform Songs From Bed for a Good Cause

Khalid Announces The North American Roxy Tour

Glee's Darren Criss Releases 'I Don't Mind' Video and Announces EP

BTS's 'Mic Drop' From Ellen Goes Online

Waylon Jennings 'New Stuff' Demos See The Light Of Day

'It's Time For Straight Talk' With Eli Young Band And CAM

Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson Lead 'A Home for the Holidays' Special

'Stranger Things' And 'Sesame Street' Parody Video Released

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery

Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.