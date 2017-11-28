Corrosion Of Conformity Talk Reunion With Pepper Keenan

The new album will be entitled "No Cross No Crown" and is scheduled to hit stores on January 12th in various formats including CD, digital, vinyl and even on cassette tape. Watch the blog video here.

Keenan had the following to say about his first recordings with the band in over a decade, "Corrosion Of Conformity and the prior records I've done with them didn't just go away

"It's an honor to be back out there and have an opportunity to do it again in a real way and not some washed-up reunion thing. Even before we wrote the record, we were out there for a year seeing there was a demand for it and that there was a void that we could fill. That's been Corrosion Of Conformity's deal from day one. We're not chasing anybody around. We're not gonna worry about what the new trends are. Corrosion Of Conformity is Corrosion Of Conformity."

The band will be celebrating the album release by hitting the road just after Christmas with Black Label Society, Eyehategod (12/29 - 1/20; 2/11 - 2/27), Red Fang (1/26 - 2/9).



Corrosion Of Conformity and Black Label Society Tour Dates:

12/27/2017 Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

12/29/2017 Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City, IA ^

12/30/2017 Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO ^

12/31/2017 Pop's Nightclub - Sauget, IL^

1/02/2018 Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE^

1/03/2018 House Of Blues - Chicago, IL ^

1/04/2018 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN ^

1/05/2018 The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI ^

1/07/2018 Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY ^

1/08/2018 M Telus - Montreal, QC ^

1/09/2018 Rebel - Toronto, ON ^

1/10/2018 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI ^

1/12/2018 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK ^

1/13/2018 Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX ^

1/14/2018 Emo's - Austin, TX ^

1/15/2018 House Of Blues - Houston, TX ^

1/17/2018 House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA ^

1/18/2018 Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN ^

1/19/2018 Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH ^

1/20/2018 Center Stage - Atlanta, GA ^

1/26/2018 Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL *

1/27/2018 House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC *

1/28/2018 The Ritz - Raleigh, NC *

1/29/2018 The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD *

1/31/2018 PlayStation Theater - New York, NY *

2/01/2018 The Palladium - Worcester, MA *

2/02/2018 Aura - Portland, ME *

2/03/2018 Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA *

2/05/2018 Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY *

2/06/2018 The Goodyear Theater at East End - Akron, OH *

2/07/2018 Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *

2/08/2018 Eagles Ballroom Club Stage - Milwaukee, WI *

2/09/2018 Myth Live - St. Paul, MN *

2/11/2018 O'Brians Event Centre - Saskatoon, SK ^

2/12/2018 The Ranch Roadhouse - Edmonton, AB ^

2/14/2018 Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC ^

2/16/2018 Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place - Grande Prairie, AB ^

2/17/2018 MacEwan Hall - Calgary, AB ^

2/19/2018 Showbox SoDo - Seattle, W ^

2/20/2018 Roseland Theater - Portland, OR ^

2/21/2018 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA ^

2/23/2018 House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV ^

2/24/2018 The Marquee - Tempe, AZ ^

2/25/2018 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM ^

2/27/2018 The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA ^

^ w/ Eyehategod

* w/ Red Fang