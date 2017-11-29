County Icon Mel Tillis Laid To Rest In Tennessee

Family, friends and fans attended the funeral service at Mount Hermon Baptist Church in Clarksville to say goodbye to Tillis, who died on November 19 after a long battle with his health. He was 85.

According to the Tennessean, Tillis' daughter, Pam, gave the eulogy and shared that the outpouring of love she and her family have received following her father's death has been "nothing short of amazing."

'This has been a long day," Pam Tillis, also a country singer, said during the funeral. 'Daddy never did a short show, and I don't see why we should." Read more here.