Iced Earth Announce Incorruptible North American Tour

The tour leg will feature support from Sanctuary and Kill Ritual and will be getting underway on February 22nd in Indianapolis, IN at Deluxe and is set to conclude on March 29th in 29 Chicago, IL at the Bottom Lounge.

Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer had this to say, "Brothers and sisters! We are very aware at how impatient you have been getting about our North American tour announcement, but the time has arrived!! We will be seeing you soon in a very extensive USA/Canada run. Be there, it will be an awesome time for sure!"

Incorruptible World Tour Dates:

2/22 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

2/23 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

2/24 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

2/25 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

2/26 Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall

2/27 Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground

2/28 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

3/2 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

3/3 Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market & Stage

3/4 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

3/5 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3/7 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

3/8 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

3/9 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

3/10 Anaheim, CA - Parish @ House of Blues

3/11 Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

3/13 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

3/14 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

3/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues

3/16 New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues

3/17 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3/18 Charlotte, NC - Underground

3/19 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

3/21 Wilmington, DE - The Queen

3/22 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

3/23 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

3/24 Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

3/25 Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

3/26 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater

3/27 Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues

3/28 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

3/29 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge