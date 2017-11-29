Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jane's Addiction Headlining Rhonda's Kiss Benefit Concert
11-29-2017
.
Jane's Addiction will headline the third annual Rhonda's Kiss benefit concert on Friday, December 8 at the Palladium in Hollywood. Rhonda's Kiss is described as an organization that helps cancer patients in need.

Perry Farrell had the following to say, "Rhonda's Kiss is a most unique charity, as they have considered what most organizations overlook; which is how are patients going to pay their bills while in treatment? …the answer is Rhonda's Kiss."

The supergroup collective The Hellcat Saints, which features Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains), Josh Freese (Devo, NIN), Billy Duffy (The Cult), Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver), Franky Perez (Apocalyptica), Scott Shriner (Weezer), and more, will be the opening act for the event.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute and further the mission of Rhonda's Kiss, supporting programs to assist cancer patients, and helping those who receive a cancer diagnosis make ends meet during treatment. Tickets for the one-night-only concert are available now here.

