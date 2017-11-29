|
Johnny Cash's Childhood Home May Be Designated Historic Place
.
The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's review board met today(Nov. 29) to consider 14 state properties for nomination to the list of the nation's historic places, including the Cash home (via NY Daily News).
"They go through a rigorous internal determination of eligibility before going to the (Arkansas) board, so if a nomination makes it through both of those processes, it's definitely a property that should be listed," explained Preservation Program spokesman Mark Christ.
"The house retains much of its original 1930s vernacular/Colonial Revival design," the nomination form says. "The property retains the feeling of a farmhouse from the 1930s-era Dyess Colony." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Rolling Stones Earn Grammy Nom For Return To Their Roots
• Mastodon React To Their Two Grammy Award Nominations
• Jane's Addiction Headlining Rhonda's Kiss Benefit Concert
• AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author
• Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters
• Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations
• A Day To Remember Announce Anniversary Tour
• Singled Out: Sounding Arrow's Loving Is Breathing
• Corrosion Of Conformity Talk Reunion With Pepper Keenan
• Primal Fear Begin Recording New Album 'Apocalypse'
• Foo Fighters Score Two Grammy Nominations For 'Run'
• Pearl Jam Release New 8-Bit Game
• The Veer Union Release 'Last Regret' Lyric Video
• The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne Gets Creative For The Holidays
• Rick Rubin Launches New Broken Record Podcast
• Elton John and Beyonce 'Lion King' Speculation Surfaces
• Shania Twain Does Snowy Halftime Show At The Super Bowl of Canada
• Celebrity Art Guitars Being Auctioned for Pediatric Cancer Research
• Jay-Z Leads Nominees For 2018 Grammy Awards
• Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order
• Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy
• Frank Ocean Hints That He Has Finished His Next Album
• County Icon Mel Tillis Laid To Rest In Tennessee
• Lorde's 'Melodrama' Hung At Various Locations In The Louvre
• Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas Perform Songs From Bed for a Good Cause
• Khalid Announces The North American Roxy Tour
• Glee's Darren Criss Releases 'I Don't Mind' Video and Announces EP
• BTS's 'Mic Drop' From Ellen Goes Online
• Waylon Jennings 'New Stuff' Demos See The Light Of Day
• 'It's Time For Straight Talk' With Eli Young Band And CAM
• Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition
• Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.