Johnny Cash's Childhood Home May Be Designated Historic Place
11-29-2017
The boyhood home of country music legend Johnny Cash is under consideration as a nominee for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Radio.com. They report:

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's review board met today(Nov. 29) to consider 14 state properties for nomination to the list of the nation's historic places, including the Cash home (via NY Daily News).


Cash's childhood residence was built in 1934 in northeastern Arkansas city of Dyess, just 30 miles northwest of Memphis, Tenn. The home and 40 acres of adjacent farmland was given to the Cash family as part of a federal government economic recovery program during the Great Depression.

"They go through a rigorous internal determination of eligibility before going to the (Arkansas) board, so if a nomination makes it through both of those processes, it's definitely a property that should be listed," explained Preservation Program spokesman Mark Christ.

"The house retains much of its original 1930s vernacular/Colonial Revival design," the nomination form says. "The property retains the feeling of a farmhouse from the 1930s-era Dyess Colony." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

