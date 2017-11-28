|
Jonny Lang Believes Modern Blues Is In A Good Place
.
(Gibson) It's hard to believe that 20 years have passed since blues-rocker Jonny Lang burst onto the scene-at the ripe age of 15-with his major label debut, Lie to Me. Speaking recently with Vintage Guitar, Lang said he thinks modern blues music is in a good place at the moment. "As a business-as a marketable thing-I think it's doing pretty good," said Lang. "The shows I've seen, like Buddy Guy, he's always selling shows out, and people love him. There are a lot of new young people playing guitar that have those older influences too, so it has probably gotten a little stronger since I was a kid." For the guitar work on his latest album, Signs, Lang relied mostly on a '59 reissue Les Paul that he's owned for 15 years. "Compared to the last couple [of albums], the guitar is more up-front-a bit more raw," he said. "I had the intention of having at least a few of the songs harken back to some old blues guys. I'd been listening to Howlin' Wolf and stuff like that, and was a bit inspired to go down that road." Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
