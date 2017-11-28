Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson Lead 'A Home for the Holidays' Special

In addition to Groban's headline set, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown are also set to perform on the special, which will debut on Dec. 19 at 8pm ET.

This year's edition of A Home for the Holidays will focus on four families from around the country, including Officer Jody Thompson and his wife, Jeannie in Poteau, OK. The Thompsons adopted 8-year-old John, after rescuing the child from a horrifically abusive home. The family would later adopt John's biological sister after learning that she had been born in prison. Read more here.