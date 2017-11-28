Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Khalid Announces The North American Roxy Tour
11-28-2017
(Radio.com) Still glowing from a handful of Grammy nominations, Khalid has revealed the details for a North American headlining tour that he will be launching in the new year.

The tour opens at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 27, although it doesn't resume until May 1 in Portland, OR. The tour wraps up June 7 in Raleigh, NC.

Khalid is set to embark on The Roxy Tour, inspired by the singer's recently adopted Pitbull mix, Roxy, who he rescued from a Los Angeles-based animal shelter.

Khalid is passionate about using his platform to support animal rights and finding safe, humane environments for animals to live. A $1 donation from every ticket sold on The Roxy Tour will be given to local animal shelters in each tour stop. See the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

