Liam Gallagher's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

"Come Back To Me" is the fifth track that was issued from the Oasis frontman's solo debut "As You Were", which was launched with the lead single, "Wall Of Glass."

Produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons), "As You Were" recently topped the UK album charts and hit No. 30 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last month.

Gallagher delivered his US solo debut set during a secret show at the McKittrick Hotel in New York on July 18 and made headlines when he shut down his August 3 performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL after just four songs due to vocal issues he experienced during a show at the city's Park West venue the night before.

The rocker is currently performing a brief run of North American club dates before returning home to begin a UK tour next week. Watch the performances here.