Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rolling Stones Earn Grammy Nom For Return To Their Roots
11-29-2017
.
(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have earned a Grammy Awards nomination in the Best Traditional Blues Album category for their 2016 covers record, "Blue & Lonesome."

Recorded over three days in December 2015 at British Grove Studios in West London, the band's first studio album in over a decade features a pair of guest appearances by Eric Clapton and updated versions of tunes originally recorded by blues legends Willie Dixon, Howlin' Wolf, Little Walter and Magic Sam, among others.

The group played live in the studio without overdubs and were joined on two tunes by Clapton, who happened to be in the next studio making his own record. "Blue & Lonesome" debuted at No. 1 in both the UK and Australia while snagging a No. 4 entry on the US Billboard 200.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28 via the CBS Television Network. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Rolling Stones Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Earn Grammy Nom For Return To Their Roots

Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic

Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction

The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details

Rolling Stones Stream Live Recording Of Their Debut Single

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video

Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Brown Sugar' Video

Rolling Stones Release Animated 'She's A Rainbow' Video

Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online


More Stories for Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author- Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters- Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations- more

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Laid To Rest Following Private Funeral- Judas Priest Preview Title Song To New Album 'Firepower'- Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move- more

Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Stolen John Lennon Items Found Half A World Away- more

Page Too:
Jay-Z Leads Nominees For 2018 Grammy Awards- Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order- Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy- more

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery- Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy- Louis Tomlinson Releases New Song 'Miss You' This Week- more

Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music- Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon- N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Johnny Cash's Childhood Home May Be Designated Historic Place

Rolling Stones Earn Grammy Nom For Return To Their Roots

Mastodon React To Their Two Grammy Award Nominations

Jane's Addiction Headlining Rhonda's Kiss Benefit Concert

AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author

Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters

Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations

A Day To Remember Announce Anniversary Tour

Singled Out: Sounding Arrow's Loving Is Breathing

Corrosion Of Conformity Talk Reunion With Pepper Keenan

Primal Fear Begin Recording New Album 'Apocalypse'

Foo Fighters Score Two Grammy Nominations For 'Run'

Pearl Jam Release New 8-Bit Game

The Veer Union Release 'Last Regret' Lyric Video

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne Gets Creative For The Holidays

Rick Rubin Launches New Broken Record Podcast

• more

Page Too News Stories
Dr. Dre Reveals Eminem's 'Revival' Release Date

Elton John and Beyonce 'Lion King' Speculation Surfaces

Shania Twain Does Snowy Halftime Show At The Super Bowl of Canada

Celebrity Art Guitars Being Auctioned for Pediatric Cancer Research

Jay-Z Leads Nominees For 2018 Grammy Awards

Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order

Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy

Frank Ocean Hints That He Has Finished His Next Album

County Icon Mel Tillis Laid To Rest In Tennessee

Lorde's 'Melodrama' Hung At Various Locations In The Louvre

Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas Perform Songs From Bed for a Good Cause

Khalid Announces The North American Roxy Tour

Glee's Darren Criss Releases 'I Don't Mind' Video and Announces EP

BTS's 'Mic Drop' From Ellen Goes Online

Waylon Jennings 'New Stuff' Demos See The Light Of Day

'It's Time For Straight Talk' With Eli Young Band And CAM

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.