Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters
11-29-2017
.
Sammy Hagar

Fans will be able to experience Sammy Hagar's birthday bash from his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in movie theaters next week for one night only.

The guest star packed concert film, "Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party," is heading to cinemas across the U.S. next Tuesday night December 5, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. (local time).

The footage was captured during the Red Rocker's multi-night birthday bash and features performances from Toby Keith, Chad Kroeger (Nickelback), Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Eddie Money, Vinnie Paul (Pantera), Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains), Bob Weir, The Circle's Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson and more.

Tickets for the special showing are available at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. See the complete list of movie theater locations here.

