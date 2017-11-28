|
The Veer Union Release 'Last Regret' Lyric Video
.
The Veer Union are giving fans an early taste of their forthcoming box set "Decade: History of Our Evolution" with the release of a new lyric video for the track "Last Regret". Frontman Crispin Earl "I think we can all relate to at least one time in our lives where we wish we could have just made a better decision than the one we made in the past. "In retrospect, as an artist, those mistakes that we make are also the same things that inspire us to make music from the depths of our hearts" - here.
