Beyonce's Pregnancy Photo Was Biggest Instagram Post of 2017

11.18 million fans hit the heart button when Bey debuted her pregnancy news in a stunning, heavily art-directed shot (via The Verge). Later in 2017, Bey shared a similar photo with newborns Sir and Rumi, who were one month old at the time. That photo came in fourth place in 2017's most-liked photos, with 10.27 million likes.

Major personal news dominated the year-end list: In second place, Christiano Ronaldo's announcement about the birth of his baby daughter earned 11.02 million likes. Placing third was Selena Gomez' hospital bed photo following her kidney transplant surgery; that photo received 10.31 million likes. See Bey's big posts here.