Ciara Shares Birthday Message To Husband Russell Wilson
11-30-2017
.
(Radio.com) Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson turned 29 on Wednesday (Nov. 29), and his wife, singer Ciara, sent him a very sweet message via social media.

"Happy Birthday My Sweet Husband," she wrote on Twitter along with a video. "I Love You." In the video, the music star elaborated on her sentiments.

"I'm so excited for our special day for you," she said in the clip. "I hope you feel like every day is your birthday. Or at least it's my goal to love you that way. May this year be everything you could hope for and more." Watch the full message here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Ciara Music
