Logic And Rag'n'Bone Man Stream New Track 'Broken People'

"We're broken people now, we're burning out," Rag'n'Bone Man sings on the hook. "So cold and bleeding now, now, now, gonna let you down, we're broken people now, we're broken people now."

"I do it for the people," Logic raps. "I'm fighting so we be equal, for my son and my sequel." Bright's soundtrack features other big-name artists including Bastille, Machine Gun Kelly, Ty Dolla $ign, Camila Cabello, Migos, Marshmello, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky, Portugal. The Man and more.

Bright: The Album drops on Dec. 13. The film will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 22. Check out the new track here.