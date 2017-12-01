Original Dixie Dregs Lineup Announce First Tour In 40 Years

The band have announced the initial 25 dates for their Dawn Of The Dregs Tour, which will reunite the original lineup of Steve Morse (guitar), Andy West (bass), Allen Sloan (violin), Steve Davidowski (keyboards) and Rod Morgenstein (drums) for the first time in four decades.

The announced dates kick off on February 28th in 28 Clearwater, FL at Capitol Theatre and run until April 25th in 25 Dallas, TX at the House of Blues, with additional shows still to be announced.

Andy West shared his excitement over the upcoming trek, "This tour is the result of the overwhelming requests we've received from a loyal audience of diehard Dregheads, and new fans who have never seen us perform live, but discovered the band for the first time through Steve's membership in Deep Purple, or Rod as the drummer for Winger... We can't wait to play for them all."

Dawn Of The Dregs Tour Dates

Wed 2/28 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

Thu 3/1 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Fri 3/2 Augusta, GA Bell Auditorium

Sat 3/3 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

Mon 3/5 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

Tue 3/6 Durham, NC Carolina Theater

Wed 3/7 Washington, DC Lincoln Theater

Thu 3/8 Wilmington, DE The Grand Opera House

Fri 3/9 Collingswood, NJ Scottish Rite Auditorium

Sat 3/10 Newton, NJ Newton Theater

Wed 3/14 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

Thu 3/15 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Fri 3/16 New York, NY Town Hall

Sat 3/17 Woodstock, NY Bearsville Theater

Mon 3/19 Boston, MA Wilbur Theater

Wed 3/21 Albany, NY The Egg

Thu 3/22 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Music Hall

Fri 3/23 Cleveland, OH Kent Stage

Sat 3/24 Chicago, IL The Vic Theater

Wed 4/11 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

Sat 4/14 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre

Fri 4/20 San Juan Capistrano, CA The Coach House

Sat 4/21 Agoura Hills, CA The Canyon Club

Sun 4/22 Phoenix, AZ Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Wed 4/25 Dallas, TX House of Blues