Passion Pit Announces U.S. Winter Tour

The trek is scheduled to kick off on January 10th in Washington D.C - 9:30 Club and will be wrapping up on Feburary 3rd on the other coast in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco Theater.

Founder/songwriter/producer Michael Angelakos will be joined in the Passion Pit live band by Chris Hartz, Aaron Harrison Folb and Giuliano Pizzulo. See the dates below:



2018 Tour Dates:

1/10/18 - Washington D.C - 9:30 Club

1/12/18 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

1/13/18 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

1/14/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

1/16/18 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

1/17/18 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater

1/18/18 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

1/20/18 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

1/22/18 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

1/23/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

1/25/18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

1/26/18 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

1/27/18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

1/29/18 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

1/30/18 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

2/1/18 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

2/2/18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

2/3/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater