Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Passion Pit Announces U.S. Winter Tour
11-30-2017
.
Passion Pit have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year to launch their first tour since 2016 which will play cities across the U.S.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on January 10th in Washington D.C - 9:30 Club and will be wrapping up on Feburary 3rd on the other coast in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco Theater.

Founder/songwriter/producer Michael Angelakos will be joined in the Passion Pit live band by Chris Hartz, Aaron Harrison Folb and Giuliano Pizzulo. See the dates below:

2018 Tour Dates:
1/10/18 - Washington D.C - 9:30 Club
1/12/18 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
1/13/18 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
1/14/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
1/16/18 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
1/17/18 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater
1/18/18 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
1/20/18 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
1/22/18 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
1/23/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
1/25/18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
1/26/18 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
1/27/18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
1/29/18 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
1/30/18 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
2/1/18 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
2/2/18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
2/3/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

advertisement

Passion Pit Music, DVDs, Books and more

Passion Pit T-shirts and Posters

More Passion Pit News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Passion Pit Announces U.S. Winter Tour

Passion Pit Streaming New Album 'Kindred' Online

Passion Pit Get Trapped In A Mosh Pit In 'Lifted Up" Video

Passion Pit Announce North American Tour

Madeon Releases 'Pay No Mind' Video With Passion Pit

Passion Pit Release Two New Songs

Passion Pit Announce New Album and Release Teaser Clip


More Stories for Passion Pit

Passion Pit Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Radiohead Planning To Follow Axl Rose's Example- Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set- Blink-182 Rock Living Room For Birthday Party- more

AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author- Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters- Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations- more

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Laid To Rest Following Private Funeral- Judas Priest Preview Title Song To New Album 'Firepower'- Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill 'Fall Thru' Video A Love Story- A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip Enraged Over Grammy Snub- Jay-Z Says '4:44' and Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Began As Joint Album- more

Jay-Z Leads Nominees For 2018 Grammy Awards- Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order- Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy- more

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery- Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy- Louis Tomlinson Releases New Song 'Miss You' This Week- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ringo Starr Reveals New All-Starr Band Lineup

Passion Pit Announces U.S. Winter Tour

Prince's Estate Releases Limited Edition Merch Line

Queen's Brian May In The Studio For News Of The World Anniversary

Radiohead Planning To Follow Axl Rose's Example

Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set

Blink-182 Rock Living Room For Steve Aoki's 40th Birthday Party

Gregg Allman's Final Album Earns Legend Two Grammy Nominations

Singled Out: The Unguided's Legendary

U2 To Rock Saturday Night Live and Add 2018 Tour Dates

Iced Earth Announce Incorruptible North American Tour

The Killers Jam New Order Classic With Bernard Sumner

Paramore Reveal 'Parahoy! Deep Search' Concert Cruise Lineup

Liam Gallagher's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Butthole Surfers Kick Off Reissue Campaign With First Release

Johnny Cash's Childhood Home May Be Designated Historic Place

• more

Page Too News Stories
Beyonce's Pregnancy Photo Was Biggest Instagram Post of 2017

Logic And Rag'n'Bone Man Stream New Track 'Broken People'

Chance the Rapper In the Studio With Swizz Beatz

George Strait's Custom Texas Mansion Goes On Sale

Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson Team For 'I'll Name the Dogs'

Ciara Shares Birthday Message To Husband Russell Wilson

Meek Mill Reveals 'Fall Thru' Video Is A Love Story

A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip Enraged Over Grammy Snub

Jay-Z Says '4:44' and Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Began As Joint Album

N.E.R.D Recruit Future For Their New Song '1000'

Singled Out: Gisto's OMW and Pure Energy

Brett Eldredge Announces His First Headlining Tour

Sam Smith Debuts 'One Last Song' Video

'Count on Country' Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims Streaming Online

Sara Bareilles To Join Jason Mraz On Broadway For 'Waitress'

Nicki Minaj and Jesse Williams Star In Holiday Short

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.