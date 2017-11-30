Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Prince's Estate Releases Limited Edition Merch Line
11-30-2017
.
(Radio.com) If you wondered what to get the Prince fan in your life this holiday season, the solution may finally be here. Prince's estate has revealed designs from their first merchandise line since the musician passed away in April 2016.

Called 'Hit 'N Run," named after the last collection of music he released, the clothing line includes hats, sweatshirts, and t-shirts featuring classic designs and symbols from the icon's career.

Items run from $25-$99 but keep in mind that they will only be available for a very limited time. You have from now to Sunday, Dec 3rd. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Prince Music, DVDs, Books and more

Prince T-shirts and Posters

More Prince News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Prince's Estate Releases Limited Edition Merch Line

Kelly Clarkson Covers Prince Classic 'Kiss'

Prince Guitar Fetches $700,000 At Auction

Chris Brown And Prince Royce Release 'Just As I Am' Video

Petition Launch For Prince To Replace Historic Statue

Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Prince's 1987 Concert Movie 'Sign o' the Times' Headed to TV

My Name Is Prince Exhibit Details Revealed

Prince Gets Purple Pantone Color 'Love Symbol No. 2'


More Stories for Prince

Prince Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Radiohead Planning To Follow Axl Rose's Example- Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set- Blink-182 Rock Living Room For Birthday Party- more

AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author- Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters- Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations- more

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Laid To Rest Following Private Funeral- Judas Priest Preview Title Song To New Album 'Firepower'- Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill 'Fall Thru' Video A Love Story- A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip Enraged Over Grammy Snub- Jay-Z Says '4:44' and Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Began As Joint Album- more

Jay-Z Leads Nominees For 2018 Grammy Awards- Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order- Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy- more

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery- Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy- Louis Tomlinson Releases New Song 'Miss You' This Week- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ringo Starr Reveals New All-Starr Band Lineup

Passion Pit Announces U.S. Winter Tour

Prince's Estate Releases Limited Edition Merch Line

Queen's Brian May In The Studio For News Of The World Anniversary

Radiohead Planning To Follow Axl Rose's Example

Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set

Blink-182 Rock Living Room For Steve Aoki's 40th Birthday Party

Gregg Allman's Final Album Earns Legend Two Grammy Nominations

Singled Out: The Unguided's Legendary

U2 To Rock Saturday Night Live and Add 2018 Tour Dates

Iced Earth Announce Incorruptible North American Tour

The Killers Jam New Order Classic With Bernard Sumner

Paramore Reveal 'Parahoy! Deep Search' Concert Cruise Lineup

Liam Gallagher's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Butthole Surfers Kick Off Reissue Campaign With First Release

Johnny Cash's Childhood Home May Be Designated Historic Place

• more

Page Too News Stories
Beyonce's Pregnancy Photo Was Biggest Instagram Post of 2017

Logic And Rag'n'Bone Man Stream New Track 'Broken People'

Chance the Rapper In the Studio With Swizz Beatz

George Strait's Custom Texas Mansion Goes On Sale

Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson Team For 'I'll Name the Dogs'

Ciara Shares Birthday Message To Husband Russell Wilson

Meek Mill Reveals 'Fall Thru' Video Is A Love Story

A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip Enraged Over Grammy Snub

Jay-Z Says '4:44' and Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Began As Joint Album

N.E.R.D Recruit Future For Their New Song '1000'

Singled Out: Gisto's OMW and Pure Energy

Brett Eldredge Announces His First Headlining Tour

Sam Smith Debuts 'One Last Song' Video

'Count on Country' Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims Streaming Online

Sara Bareilles To Join Jason Mraz On Broadway For 'Waitress'

Nicki Minaj and Jesse Williams Star In Holiday Short

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.