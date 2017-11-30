Protest the Hero Announce Fortress 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Frontman Rody Walker had the following to say about the gold certified record, "This album is nothing to be intellectualized. All talk of wonder, pathos and optimism aside. I feel it's a very natural progression for us. A natural progression into further obscurity."

The tour is scheduled to kick off on March 22nd in Detroit, MI at Shelter and will be concluding on 4th in Toronto, ON at Danforth. The support act details are set to be announced in January.



Protest the Hero - Fortress 10 Year Anniversary Tour 2018

Mar 22 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

Mar 23 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Mar 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

Mar 27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick

Mar 28 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis'

Mar 29 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Mar 30 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

Apr 01 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

Apr 02 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Apr 03 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Apr 05 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

Apr 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

Apr 07 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Apr 08 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Apr 19 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

Apr 20 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

Apr 22 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi

Apr 24 - Halifax, NB - Marquee

Apr 25 - Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar Ballroom

Apr 26 - Boston, MA - Middle East

Apr 27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Apr 28 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

Apr 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

May 01 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

May 02 - Pittsburgh, PA - Diesel

May 03 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

May 04 - Toronto, ON - Danforth