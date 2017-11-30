Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ringo Starr Reveals New All-Starr Band Lineup
11-30-2017
.
(Gibson) Ringo Starr is re-tooling his All-Starr Band for a recently announced tour of Europe and Israel. Former Men at Work frontman Colin Hay and 10cc co-founder Graham Gouldman will join the band for the summer trek, which kicks off on June 5 in Paris, France.
Hay has previous experience with the All-Starr Band, having performed as part of the lineup in 2008. Gouldman, who in addition to co-authoring several 10cc hits, wrote such British Invasion classics as the Hollies' "Bus Stop" and the Yardbirds' "For Your Love," is joining the All-Starrs for the first time.

Maintaining their current roles in the group are Toto's Steve Lukather and Santana/Journey veteran Gregg Rolie, along with Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette. Starr's latest studio album, Give More Love, was released in September. The former Beatle recently wrapped up a late fall tour of the U.S. See the dates here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ringo Starr Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ringo Starr T-shirts and Posters

More Ringo Starr News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ringo Starr Reveals New All-Starr Band Lineup

Ringo Starr Calls Brexit 'A Great Move'

Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration

Paul McCartney Leads Guest On Ringo Starr's New Song

Ringo Starr Amazed At The Beatles Continued Relevance

Ringo Starr Recruits Big Stars As Guests On New Album

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Lead All-Star Live DVD Set For Release

Ringo Starr Announces 2017 Peace & Love Birthday Celebration

Ringo Starr Giving Fans Chance To Help Him Celebrate His Birthday

Ringo Starr Asked If Beatles Are Bigger Than Justin Bieber


More Stories for Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Radiohead Planning To Follow Axl Rose's Example- Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set- Blink-182 Rock Living Room For Birthday Party- more

AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author- Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters- Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations- more

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Laid To Rest Following Private Funeral- Judas Priest Preview Title Song To New Album 'Firepower'- Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill 'Fall Thru' Video A Love Story- A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip Enraged Over Grammy Snub- Jay-Z Says '4:44' and Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Began As Joint Album- more

Jay-Z Leads Nominees For 2018 Grammy Awards- Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order- Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy- more

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery- Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy- Louis Tomlinson Releases New Song 'Miss You' This Week- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ringo Starr Reveals New All-Starr Band Lineup

Passion Pit Announces U.S. Winter Tour

Prince's Estate Releases Limited Edition Merch Line

Queen's Brian May In The Studio For News Of The World Anniversary

Radiohead Planning To Follow Axl Rose's Example

Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set

Blink-182 Rock Living Room For Steve Aoki's 40th Birthday Party

Gregg Allman's Final Album Earns Legend Two Grammy Nominations

Singled Out: The Unguided's Legendary

U2 To Rock Saturday Night Live and Add 2018 Tour Dates

Iced Earth Announce Incorruptible North American Tour

The Killers Jam New Order Classic With Bernard Sumner

Paramore Reveal 'Parahoy! Deep Search' Concert Cruise Lineup

Liam Gallagher's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Butthole Surfers Kick Off Reissue Campaign With First Release

Johnny Cash's Childhood Home May Be Designated Historic Place

• more

Page Too News Stories
Beyonce's Pregnancy Photo Was Biggest Instagram Post of 2017

Logic And Rag'n'Bone Man Stream New Track 'Broken People'

Chance the Rapper In the Studio With Swizz Beatz

George Strait's Custom Texas Mansion Goes On Sale

Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson Team For 'I'll Name the Dogs'

Ciara Shares Birthday Message To Husband Russell Wilson

Meek Mill Reveals 'Fall Thru' Video Is A Love Story

A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip Enraged Over Grammy Snub

Jay-Z Says '4:44' and Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Began As Joint Album

N.E.R.D Recruit Future For Their New Song '1000'

Singled Out: Gisto's OMW and Pure Energy

Brett Eldredge Announces His First Headlining Tour

Sam Smith Debuts 'One Last Song' Video

'Count on Country' Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims Streaming Online

Sara Bareilles To Join Jason Mraz On Broadway For 'Waitress'

Nicki Minaj and Jesse Williams Star In Holiday Short

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.