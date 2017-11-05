Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request

As reported by Loudwire, Eminem was on the verge of breakout success when he contacted Iommi nearly two decades ago. Unfamiliar with the rapper's work, however, the Black Sabbath guitarist declined the request and the collaboration never came to fruition.

Longtime Iommi fans are probably less surprised than others about Eminem's "near miss." Released in 200, the Iommi album featured a slew of musical guests - including Henry Rollins, Billy Corgan, Brian May, Serj Tankian, and Dave Grohl, among others. Read more - here.