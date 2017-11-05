The guitarist joined host and noted UK historian Mary Beard to discuss his recently-issued "Live At Pompeii" concert film, which captured his 2016 concerts at the ancient Roman amphitheatre and marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."

Directed by Gavin Elder, the set sees Gilmour mix solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics, including the rarely-played "The Great Gig In The Sky" from "The Dark Side Of The Moon."

The BBC appearance also featured a live, in-studio performance of "A Boat Lies Waiting", from the guitarist's 2015 album, "Rattle That Lock." Watch video of appearance - here.