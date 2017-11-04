Jay-Z To Receive Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

The rap star will receive the award on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Sheraton New York Times Square, the evening preceding the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

"We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year's GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he's made both in entertainment and beyond," Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy said in a press statement. 'JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn't imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year's GRAMMY Awards." Read more - here.