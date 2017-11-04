Willow Smith Celebrates Birthday With New Album Release

The stripped down 11-track release showcases Smith's experimental side as an artist. In an interview with Refinery29, she explained how she created the album as she was learning guitar and decided to focus more on composing and instrumentation.

"This album is the first step into me diving 100 percent into my musicality," she says. "For my last album, I spent a lot of time on the computer producing, so this time I was learning the guitar as I created the album and focused more on composing and instrumentation. I was seeking the answer to the question Who am I as an artist, really? I'm so excited for people to hear what's in my heart." Read more - here.