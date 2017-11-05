Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Alice Cooper And Foo Fighters Rock As Dave Grohl Hosts Kimmel (Week in Review)

.
Foo Fighters

Alice Cooper And Foo Fighters Rock As Dave Grohl Hosts Kimmel was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Dave Grohl's Halloween guest-hosting slot on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live saw the rocker spend the show dressed as David Letterman before he and the Foo Fighters teamed up with Alice Cooper for a legendary television performance, and video from the October 31 edition of the late night program is streaming online.

Grohl sat in during to join a week of guest hosts in place of Kimmel, who is off with his family as they prepare for a second heart surgey on his infant son Billy, who famously underwent his first operation just three days following his birth in April after being diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect.

The rocker opened the show in Kimmel's office as himself before appearing for the show's opening monologue in full Letterman regalia - from the Late Night jacket to the grey hair and full beard the broadcasting legend now sports.

"I'm Dave Grohl dressed as Dave Letterman sitting in for Jimmy Kimmel," explained Grohl. "It's confusing, I get it, especially if you're home watching right now stoned to the bone."

Grohl oversaw the program's 12th Annual Half & Half Halloween Costume Pageant before sitting down to chat with actress Kristen Bell; the pair's conversation led to a rocking live performance mashup of Bell's song, "Do You Want To Build A Snowman?", from "Frozen" with Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

Alice Cooper discussed his world tour, live show and an experience meeting Colonel Sanders with Grohl before the pair closed the show with the Foo Fighters for a Halloween medley of Cooper's classic tracks, "The Ballad Of Dwight Fry" and "Killer." Watch the segments from the show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

