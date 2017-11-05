All Time Low Release 'Good Times' Music Video

The video follows a group of high school students dealing with the drama of being different. "We are so proud of this video, of (director) Pat (Tracy) who helped us bring it to life, the small glimpses into amazing lives we see within, and the beautiful, diverse people it represents," said singer Alex Gaskarth in a press statement.

"Always be exactly who you are, and don't live in fear of someone else's judgement. Be brave, be bold, and find your happiness in yourself and the ones you love." Watch the video - here.