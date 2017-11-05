Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Recall Their First Date

"He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!" Lopez said. "I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I'm not. I just listen. So he's talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn't normally talk about on a first date. I don't know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, 'No, I don't drink,' and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute."

Rodriguez said he wasn't sure if the evening was a "date" until Lopez confirmed that she was single. He deployed a useful baseball metaphor for that moment.

"She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single," he said. "I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text."

What did he text? "You look sexy AF." Read more - here.