Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Whole Lotta Woman' On Jimmy Fallon

"We've known each other for a long time now," Fallon noted. "You're so lucky," Clarkson responded. The pair reminisced about a joint appearance on The Tonight Show before Fallon became the host: She was fresh off her American Idol career launchpad and Fallon was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. They looked at a photo and Fallon said he looked like an "old-timey gangster." Kelly was unimpressed with her hair in days gone by.

"And I wanted to be a skunk!" she said. "When my hair was very streaked." Watch Kelly's appearance on The Tonight Show, including her performance of "Whole Lotta Woman", - here.