|
Sam Smith Talks New Album 'The Thrill of It All' (Week in Review)
.
Sam Smith Talks New Album 'The Thrill of It All' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Few 25-year-olds have reached the critical peaks of Sam Smith's career, and he has hardware to prove it. In 2015 his debut album In the Lonely Hour earned him four GRAMMY Awards including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. He followed that triumph with a Best Song Oscar for "Writing's on the Wall" from the 007 flick Spectre. As Smith prepares his return with The Thrill of It All, the British singer-songwriter has more to say about love, heartbreak and living out loud. For his sophomore album, the "Stay With Me" singer says he's taking themes and sounds in a darker direction. "This album doesn't sound pretty to me. I want this to be more gritty," he recently told Rolling Stone. "I want it to sound older, a bit more uncomfortable. In the Lonely Hour is a gin and tonic with your friends. The new album is a whiskey by yourself in a dark room, at night, thinking about life. I went into a deep place. I don't think I'm going to go into that place ever again, because it got a bit too deep." Fans loved "Too Good at Goodbyes," the mournful, soulful lead single that doesn't search for the easy answers of "Stay With Me." Smith has also shared "Pray" and "Burning" from the album, which continue his melancholic ruminations on love. The singer says "Burning" is his favorite song on the album. "It's the most personal song I've ever written in my life," he said during a BBC Radio appearance. 'I was going through a really tough time last year. I live in London, and I went through a breakup. And I dealt with the breakup in a bad way, and I was just going out way too much." Read more - here.
For his sophomore album, the "Stay With Me" singer says he's taking themes and sounds in a darker direction. "This album doesn't sound pretty to me. I want this to be more gritty," he recently told Rolling Stone. "I want it to sound older, a bit more uncomfortable. In the Lonely Hour is a gin and tonic with your friends. The new album is a whiskey by yourself in a dark room, at night, thinking about life. I went into a deep place. I don't think I'm going to go into that place ever again, because it got a bit too deep."
Fans loved "Too Good at Goodbyes," the mournful, soulful lead single that doesn't search for the easy answers of "Stay With Me." Smith has also shared "Pray" and "Burning" from the album, which continue his melancholic ruminations on love. The singer says "Burning" is his favorite song on the album.
"It's the most personal song I've ever written in my life," he said during a BBC Radio appearance. 'I was going through a really tough time last year. I live in London, and I went through a breakup. And I dealt with the breakup in a bad way, and I was just going out way too much." Read more - here.
• Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'
• Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween
• The Beatles Compile Christmas Records For Limited Edition Release
• Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Master Of Puppets Tour Performance
• Singled Out: The Contenders' The Flood
• Kid Rock Speaks Out On Publicist Accused Of Sexual Assault
• Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour
• Rod Stewart Announces Additional Dates For Las Vegas Residency
• Radiohead Classic Gets Unexpected Cover By Vic Mensa
• Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic For BBC Radio 2 Audience
• Stryper Announce Lineup Change As They Prep New Album
• The Veer Union Stream Epic and Announce Box Set
• Tom Morello Shreds At Bob Marley 'Exodus' Anniversary Show
• Neil Young Auctioning Model Trains And Classic Cars
• Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show
• Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony
• Miranda Lambert Previews 'Austin City Limits' Performance
• Blake Shelton Streams New Single 'Money'
• David Guetta And Afrojack Release 'Dirty Sexy Money'
• Larry David Refuses To Ride Elevator With Miley Cyrus
• Beyonce To Star As Nala In 'Lion King' Remake
• Vance Joy Announces Album, Streams New Song 'Like Gold'
• Thomas Rhett's Wife Celebrates Willa Gray's 2nd Birthday Online
• Heidi Klum Does 'Thriller' Dance As Michael Jackson's Werewolf
• Maroon 5 and SZA Perform 'What Lovers Do' On Tonight Show
• Maren Morris Shares Birthday Message to Fiance Ryan Hurd
• Kelsea Ballerini Talks New Album 'Unapologetically'
• Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students
• Adam Levine Talks Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Disgusting' Live
• Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.