Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Rumored To Be Back Together

That's not to say that former flames Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are an item again, but there's plenty of evidence to fuel the rampant rumors swirling around the pair.

It all began when the bombshell announcement dropped that Gomez and boyfriend the Weeknd (AKA Abel Tesfaye) had called it quits after nearly a year together.

Around the same time as the breakup, the Weeknd went on an Instagram unfollowing spree, disconnecting from Gomez's family and friends, including her mom. Ouch.

Then came the breakfast heard 'round the world, when Gomez and ex-boyfriend Bieber were spotted having a morning meal, followed by some religious time with a shared trip to church.

Now we have evidence of the Weeknd cozying up with an unidentified female at a Toronto nightclub, while Gomez is spending even more time with Bieber riding bikes, which appears to be her new favorite pastime. Read more - here.