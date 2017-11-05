Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show

The show will reportedly be for SiriusXM listeners who will win tickets for the concert that will take place on November 14th at the famed venue The Troubadour in West Hollywood, Ca.

According to reports, select listeners were sent an email on Wednesday (November 1st) revealing that "a limited number of complimentary tickets" will be available and fans have until 12 p.m. PT today, November 2nd to RSVP for a chance to get tickets via a random drawing.

The band has been busy in their search to replace late frontman Scott Weiland. Guitarist Dean DeLeo spoke about the search during an interview with Rock 98.9 in Seattle. "We had fifteen thousand submissions that the three of us personally went through; I mean, it was a big deal to go through all those submissions. "And there were some great people. It was just a matter of trying to find someone who really had all we were requiring of someone."

He added, "It's, one, honoring the catalog and singing that to a point where it turns us on musically still. And then there's the part of writing new material and someone who could actually write lyrics and come up with melody and sing and knows how to use a microphone in the studio. It's a lot to ask of someone. And we're gonna do the best we can." - here.