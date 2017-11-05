Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Dead Daisies Get Animated For New Music Video (Week in Review)

.
The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies Get Animated For New Music Video was a Top 10 story on Thursday: Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have released a brand new animated music video for their track "She Always Gets Her Way (All The Same)". The clip follows the release of their "Live & Louder" earlier this year.

Frontman John Corabi had the following to say about the new anime-styled visual, "In lieu of some of the psychotic and crazy women that I somehow managed to find and get involved with, writing the lyrics for this was quite easy!

"I've kinda realized that I'm 'that guy' that could walk into a nudist colony in a full length fur coat and ski mask, and I would be the one that left with mosquito bites! That's my life with women, well in the past anyway…..hopefully!" Watch the video - here.

