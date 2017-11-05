Kelsea Ballerini Talks New Album 'Unapologetically'

Ballerini worked with A-list songwriters for the project, co-writing over 200 songs with Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Ashley Gorley and Hillary Lindsey. She narrowed those down to 12 for what would become a chronological storyline of her life throughout the past several years.

"I had to let myself be OK with being vulnerable," Ballerini says. "My first album, I wanted it to be an introduction, just reaching out my hand. I had a song about my parent's divorce, about being insecure - it was one song per emotion. In doing that, I wasn't really able to articulate the depth of those emotions. Now, having gotten older, having gone through a big breakup and having fallen in love in a massive way, I had to say, 'hey, let yourself feel that, let yourself write that.' The end product was this record, which is a chronological story of my life these past few years."

Songs like opening track "Graveyard" and "Miss Me More" touch upon her breakup while "In Between" shares some of the singer's insecurities as she sings of the struggle of, "sometimes I play grown-up, and sometimes I play pretend."

"Perfect doesn't exist, and I'm exhausting myself trying to be something that isn't real," she says. "And I know if I am feeling that, then ninety percent of the other girls that listen to my songs are feeling that too."