Larry David Refuses To Ride Elevator With Miley Cyrus

This weekend, David will host and Cyrus will be the musical guest. In the advertisement, the two bump into the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. "Hey, what are you doing here?" David says to Cyrus. "I'm on SNL this week. I'm the musical guest," replies Cyrus. David bobs his head and says, "Hosting. I'm hosting."

The two continue their frivolous banter, then the elevator arrives. For a moment, David looks uncomfortable, then he walks over to the elevator bank on the opposite side of the hall.

"Wait, Larry, where are you going? We can just ride up together. We're going to the same place," says Cyrus. For some reason, David prefers a private ride. Watch the amusing show teaser - here.