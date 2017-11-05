Maren Morris Shares Birthday Message to Fiance Ryan Hurd

The pair got engaged back in July, and are busy planning for a spring 2018 weeding. "We just want it to feel like a party," Morris told People recently about her impending nuptials.

"We don't want it to feel stuffy or have this long 18-course dinner. We want it to be like us. There's definitely going to be margaritas and some Motown music and my dog will be there. It's going to be a complete reflection of both of our styles and tastes and I'm so excited to share it with everybody." Check out Maren's message - here.