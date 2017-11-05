Tom Morello Shreds At Bob Marley 'Exodus' Anniversary Show

Gary Clark, Jr., Stephen and Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, Don Was and Jim James of My Morning Jacket were among the artists that hit the stage of the Orpheum Theatre in downtown L.A. for the Exodus Live 40 show.

Guitarist Tom Morello was also among the stars that performed Marley classics, and he shared a video that finds him shredding through a particularly blistering solo. "Great night celebrating 40th anniversary of Bob Marley's Exodus," Morello posted along with the video. Watch it - here.