Guns N' Roses And Pearl Jam Supergroup Share New Song (Week in Review)
Guns N' Roses And Pearl Jam Supergroup Share New Song was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) The Levee Walkers are a new rock super-group featuring bassist Duff McKagen of Guns N' Roses, guitarist Mike McCready from Pearl Jam and Screaming Trees' drummer Barrett Martin. For the band's latest track, "All Things Fade Away," the Seattle-based band tapped local singer Ayron Jones to handle vocals. "The three of us [conceived the Levee Walkers] to make music with guest vocalists," Mike McCready told Rolling Stone. "It's been a cool, enlightening experience for me as Duff and Barrett push me to be a better musician." "We've been lucky enough to have Jaz Coleman from Killing Joke and Latin artist Raquel Sophia sing with us," McCready continued. "Our latest great singer and guitar player is Ayron Jones from Seattle. Ayron is a super-talented singer-songwriter who has added a new fuel to the fire of Levee Walkers songs. He is also a smokin' guitar player that needs to be heard." "Ayron is such a special and badass new Seattle artist," added Duff McKagan. "I went to a show of his last year in Seattle, and it was one of those that just simply made me realize how glad I am that I chose music as a path. Mike and Barrett are, of course, the best at what they do as well. I'm a proud Walker of Levees!" Check out the song - here.
