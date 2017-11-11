The fourth and final single from the Electric Light Orchestra's 1976 set, "A New World Record", was a Top 10 hit in the US and the band's native UK while the project went on to Platinum sales in both countries.

Multi-instrumentalist Lynne has been touring in recent years under the banner Jeff Lynne's ELO. Directed by Paul Dugdale, "Wembley Or Bust" captures Lynne's sold-out show before 60,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium this past June, where he delivered material from the group's extensive hit-filled discography; the show also includes tracks by The Move and The Traveling Wilburys.

"It's the best time I ever had in music," says Lynne of the Wembley event. "It is beyond anything I could have imagined." The new live package will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD/Blu Ray, 2 CD/DVD, 2CD and 3LP packages. Watch the video - here.